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This Morning’s Bulletin — 11.12.26
3 days ago
Come From Away, Survey on Greenport’s Future, A New ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’. • We’re expecting showers today, mainly after 1 p.m., with a high temperature near 60 degrees and an east wind 7 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. We’re expecting rain overnight, with a low around 36 and a northeast wind 11 to 14 miles per hour. Rain will continue into Friday, with a high near 50, and we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, also with a high near 50.