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Ridley Scott’s Near-Perfect Sci-Fi Franchise Is Officially Changing Its Winning Formula
By Hannah Hunt,3 days ago
There’s a scene in Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner where Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) tells the man sent to kill him about things no human has ever seen. By then, Roy knows he’s about to die. Deckard gets to hear what will disappear with him. More than four decades later, Blade Runner is giving another replicant a few days left to live, and this time she’s the one with a job to finish.