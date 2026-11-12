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OPINION: Behold the increasing power of the politically independent
By Michael Schaus,3 days ago
For those who don't feel as if either major party represents their worldview, it's easy to feel demoralized in our hyperpartisan era. Truth be told, however, the politically homeless among us likely wield the most power when it comes time to cast ballots. And this year's political whiplash as Democratic victories kick Republicans to the curb is a perfect illustration of such power.