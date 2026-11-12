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NC State chancellor addresses Sigma Nu hazing allegations: 'Deplorable. Period.'
By Kelsey Coffey, WRAL reporter,3 days ago
North Carolina State University Chancellor Kevin Howell publicly addressed hazing allegations involving the Sigma Nu fraternity for the first time Thursday morning, saying details contained in search warrants were, "Deplorable. Period." Before entering the NC State Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Howell said he would address the allegations further Friday...