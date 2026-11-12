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Frozen Frontiers: 500 Years of Mapping Antarctica Exhibit
3 days ago
UTA Special Collections is proud to present Frozen Frontiers: 500 Years of Mapping Antarctica!. This free exhibit explores the history of mapping Antarctica, from ancient philosophers like Aristotle who thought there must be something at the bottom of the world to the modern scientists mapping the shifting climate on the frozen continent. The exhibit includes maps from the 1500s to the present and features many items donated by NBC5 Chief Meteorologist David Finfrock!