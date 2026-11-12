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Why Brian Brobbey-esque Keinan Davis has gone ‘under the radar’ as Micah Richards explains lack of Premier League transfer talk around Udinese’s ex-Aston Villa striker
By Chris Burton,3 days ago
Keinan Davis is cut from similar cloth to Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey, with Micah Richards explaining to GOAL why his former Aston Villa team-mate has sailed “under the radar” at Udinese and failed to attract Premier League transfer interest. The burly frontman has enjoyed a productive spell in Italy, but has rarely attracted admiring glances from England.