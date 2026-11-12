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Tottenham braced for Pedro Porro bidding war as Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea circle for record-breaking transfer
By Yosua Arya,3 days ago
Liverpool, Chelsea and City have all made formal enquiries regarding Porro ahead of the January transfer window, as per TEAMtalk. The Premier League trio have contacted the relevant parties to assess whether the 27-year-old will be available for a winter move. Porro has established himself as a highly sought-after talent following an exceptional World Cup campaign with the Spain national team.