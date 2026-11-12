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Pelagos posts 91.5% combined ratio as Middle East losses double in Q3
By Jhoanna Hines,3 days ago
The specialty insurance market has spent 2026 absorbing one of its most concentrated geopolitical loss events in a generation. Pelagos Insurance Capital’s (NYSE: PLGO) third-quarter results, released November 11, 2026, offer one of the clearest windows yet into what that is costing disciplined carriers. The Bermuda-based specialty insurer posted...