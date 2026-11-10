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These 12 Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Breakfast Restaurants Are Worth Getting Out Of Bed Early For
By Ben Weber,5 days ago
More than 100 animatronic chickens sing while you eat your grits at one breakfast spot on this list. I had to read that twice. Then I wanted a seat. Another stop serves breakfast inside a gristmill complex that dates back to 1830. A third brings chocolate gravy to the table for your biscuits, family-style, and keeps the bowls coming.