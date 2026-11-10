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Virginia elected a woman governor. The state Constitution still says ‘he.’
5 days ago
Virginia has its first woman governor, but its constitution still describes the office as a man's job. Abigail Spanberger's election last year renewed attention to outdated laws governing voting rights, campaign finance safeguards and the K-12 funding formula. But after her election and 11 eventful months in state politics, there has been no notable effort to address them, especially compared with other states.