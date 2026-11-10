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DHL Global Forwarding names Geiken as Sub-Saharan Africa CEO
By Rebecca Jeffrey,5 days ago
DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of DHL Group, has appointed Sascha Geiken as chief executive for Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa. Bringing more than 30 years of experience in freight forwarding to the role, he previously served as vice president ocean freight for Middle East and Africa at DHL Global Forwarding.