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Molgas Acquires Prima LNG Irish Operations, Strengthens Clean Energy Supply
By Mohd,5 days ago
Molgas has completed the acquisition of Prima LNG’s Irish business from SHV, cementing its position as Ireland’s leading independent LNG and bioLNG supplier. The transaction ensures a seamless continuation of energy supply for industrial clients, including the Mondelez International facility in Co. Kerry, while expanding critical cryogenic infrastructure. Looking ahead, Molgas will leverage this expanded footprint to help Irish heavy industries transition away from high-polluting fuels and accelerate the adoption of renewable bioLNG.