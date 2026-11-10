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New York Expands Pay Protections for Construction Workers, Effective Dec. 8
5 days ago
Covered construction employers in New York face reporting-pay and shift-cancellation pay obligations under the state’s Construction Reporting Pay Act. As of Dec. 8, 2026, covered employees who report for work at their employer’s request or with its permission must receive at least four hours’ pay, or their regularly scheduled shift if shorter, at their promised hourly wage. Shifts canceled with less than 12 hours’ notice will require two hours’ pay at that rate.