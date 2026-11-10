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How to Watch Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Mercer Bears: Live Stream or on TV
By Data Skrive,5 days ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-1) face the Mercer Bears (1-2) on November 10, 2026. Georgia Southern dropped its previous game to Georgia Tech, 95-83, on Friday. Truman Claytor IV was its high scorer with 24 points. Mercer lost its previous game to Davidson, 88-76, on Saturday. Quinton Perkins II starred with 29 points, plus two boards and seven assists.