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New equipment will help Lansing reduce road salt usage
5 days ago
LANSING, NY (607NewsNow) – Lansing is getting new equipment. The town has received a $99,500 grant from the DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project program (WQIP). The money will help purchase salt brine manufacturing equipment and truck-mounted brine spreading equipment. The new gear will be retrofitted to an existing plow, allowing workers to apply brine directly to the roadway to prevent ice from forming during a snowstorm.
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