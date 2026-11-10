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Symphony of the Americas The Sound of Freedom 11/15/26, 11/17/26
5 days ago
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Soprano Aundi Marie Moore and a 130-member choir of Broward County high school students join Symphony of the Americas for its season opener celebrating American music. The program also features pianist Anthony Ratinov and clarinetist Tygar Worosello. The second performance is Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.