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Providence vs. Bryant: Start Time, Streaming Live, TV Channel, How to Watch
By Data Skrive,5 days ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) go up against the Providence Friars (1-1) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on November 10, 2026. On Saturday, in its most recent game, Providence lost to Nebraska 67-58. With 12 points, Leonardo Marangon was its high scorer. In its previous game, Bryant lost to Fairfield on Sunday, 68-59. Its high scorer was Andre Pasha with 12 points.