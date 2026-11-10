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How to Watch South Dakota Coyotes vs. Houston Christian Huskies: Live Stream or on TV
By Data Skrive,5 days ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-2) hit the court against the Houston Christian Huskies (2-0) on November 10, 2026. South Dakota dropped its previous game to CSU Fullerton, 87-85, on Saturday. Vince Buzelis was its top scorer with 26 points. On Saturday, in its most recent game, Houston Christian defeated Western Illinois 74-67. With 16 points, Bubz Alvarez was its high scorer.