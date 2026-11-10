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Construction Resources Announces Design Center in Ybor City, Fla.
By Carrie Whitney,5 days ago
Construction Resources (CR), a Southeast multi-category design destination, announced plans for its newest CR Design Center | Tampa, in Ybor City, Fla. Expected to open in 2027 and situated alongside the transformative 50-acre Gasworx development at the historic Citrus Factory Building at 1728 East 2nd Ave., the new design center represents a significant investment in the company’s expansion.