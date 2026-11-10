undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nvidia and Huang face class-action lawsuit over affair
5 days ago
Tech titan Jensen Huang faced fresh turmoil on Tuesday as shareholders sued him and his firm for allegedly misleading them over his affair with an accused Chinese spy. US-based Rosen Law Firm said it had filed a class-action lawsuit accusing Huang and AI behemoth Nvidia of failing to disclose information to shareholders about his links to the woman who is accused of funneling information to Beijing.