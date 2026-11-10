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The Urban Garden Transforms a Toronto Home’s Front and Back Yards
5 days ago
In Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighborhood, REIGN Architects redesigned the outdoor spaces of an existing house, from the front yard and the terrace above it to the back garden and the route to the lane. The Urban Garden adds almost no interior floor area. According to the architects, the house was not small by Toronto standards; what it lacked were outdoor edges worth living in.