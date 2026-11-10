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“S” is for Sunset Lodge
By Walter Edgar,5 days ago
“S” is for Sunset Lodge. An internationally known brothel, the Sunset Lodge, founded about 1936, was located in a white frame house adorned by neon on U.S. Highway17-- originally three miles south of Georgetown city limits. The lodge’s past is cloaked in legend and myth, but researchers generally agree that the clientele included servicemen, merchant seamen, college students, millionaires, and reportedly members of the Boston Red Sox baseball team which passed through en route to spring training in Florida. State legislators were also frequent visitors. Hazel Weiss, born in Indiana, owned Sunset Lodge for most of its life. She retained doctors to ensure that her employees were disease free. According to Georgetown residents, Weiss was the largest yearly donor to the major organized charity in Georgetown. The Georgetown County sheriff closed Sunset Lodge in December 1969.
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