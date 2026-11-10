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It Doesn't Get Any Cuter: Princess Amalia's Childhood Photos Melt Hearts
By Tania Calderón,5 days ago
On July 17, 2005, Amalia, Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and Máxima of the Netherlands gathered in the garden of Villa Eikenhorst for the traditional summer photo op, during which the family appeared in coordinating shades of white. In the background, Máxima was already holding the newborn Princess Alexia in her arms, making the moment a testament to a new chapter in the family’s life. These annual summer events made Amalia a familiar face in the Dutch line of succession from the moment she was born.