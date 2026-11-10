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Before you read the label: the Italian packaging everyone recognizes
By Giulia Franceschini,5 days ago
There is a little round tin of glue that almost anyone who attended school in Italy will recognize. It has a silver body, a blue label and a small brush tucked into the middle, and opening it releases a smell of almonds that many people remember more clearly than anything they ever glued together with it. Coccoina has been sold in that recognizable form since 1927, which is a pretty remarkable achievement for a jar of stationery glue. Then again, some Italian products have become so closely associated with their packaging that the container is remembered as readily as what was inside, and sometimes survives long after the contents have been used.