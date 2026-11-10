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A Home Without Compromise: Rethinking Space, Style, and Function
By Julie Higgins,5 days ago
All floor plans start as a list of compromises: a bigger kitchen reduces the size of the bedroom; an office replaces the guest room; and so on. This list presupposes that the size of the home is the only thing available to be traded by the family. It is not. The most expansive-feeling homes are the ones whose owners know right from the start how they want to use each space.