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FDA orders vision-loss warning on GLP-1 drugs; heart meeting puts statins and BP targets to the test; AMA tells patients to ask their doctor first — Morning Medical Update
5 days ago
The top news stories in medicine today: The FDA will require a warning about a rare eye condition on all GLP-1 drugs; trials at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions test stopping statins and tighter blood pressure goals; the AMA launches a campaign urging patients to ask their doctor before acting on online health advice.