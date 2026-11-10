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The 9 Mississippi Butcher Shops, Farmer’s Markets And Bulk Stores Where Meat Costs Less Than The Supermarket Price
By Mason Whitaker,5 days ago
A grocery receipt in Mississippi can sting when half the total comes from one pack of ground beef and a few chicken thighs. Plenty of families across the state have quietly switched to small butcher counters, wholesale freezers, and farm processors where the same money stretches much further. Many of...
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