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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Tulsa, Oklahoma that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,5 days ago
Tulsa, Oklahoma — a city where the Arkansas River bends through neighborhoods stitched with memory, where Art Deco spires rise above red-brick streets, and the scent of barbecue mingles with the laughter of families on warm, windy nights. Here, the city’s heart beats in the rhythm of church bells and mariachi bands, in the quiet pride of Black Wall Street, in the murals blooming across Greenwood and the neon glow of Route 66. Tulsa is a place where newcomers and old-timers, oil barons and artists, students and dreamers, all gather at tables to share stories and break bread.
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