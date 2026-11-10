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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Fort Wayne, Indiana that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,5 days ago
Fort Wayne, Indiana — a city where three rivers braid through neighborhoods old and new, where red-brick factories stand shoulder to shoulder with murals and music, where the scent of garlic and simmering tomatoes drifts through the morning air. Here, the city’s heart beats in the laughter of families at the Three Rivers Festival, in the quiet pride of old-timers who remember when Main Street was a whisper, in the hopeful footsteps of newcomers making this place their own.
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