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5 Best Italian Restaurants in Rockford, Illinois that Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Rome
By Kalyn,5 days ago
Rockford, Illinois — a city where the Rock River carves a silver ribbon through neighborhoods stitched with memory and hope, where red-brick factories stand shoulder to shoulder with art deco theaters, and the air is alive with the laughter of families, the hum of old engines, and the scent of something soulful simmering on the stove. Here, the city’s heart beats in a patchwork of cultures — Swedish, Italian, Mexican, Black, and new arrivals from every corner — all gathering at tables that feel like home.
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