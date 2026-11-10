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Hermiston’s Lozano Mejia wins Cross Country State Title
By Michael LeCompte,5 days ago
HERMISTON, Ore.-The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Cross-Country State Championships were November 7 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Washington. Four Hermiston runners competed at the state meet and Leroy Lozano Mejia brought home Hermiston’s first-ever individual Cross-Country State Title with a time of 14:45. “It feels like...