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GOT7's Park Jinyoung Reminds the World he is an Idol with First Solo Concert CODE#
By Danielle Silverstone (실버스톤 다니엘/은다니),5 days ago
GOT7's Park Jinyoung kicked off his first solo concert tour “CODE#” in Seoul last weekend November 7 & 8 reminding everyone he always has been and always will be an idol. Starting from introducing himself as “GOT7 Park Jinyoung” both nights and performing multiple GOT7 AND JJ Project songs throughout the night, he made sure people knew where he started and where his home always will be.
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