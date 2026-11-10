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31 year old man arrested after report of a disturbance
By News Room,5 days ago
Over the weekend, the Arkansas City Police Department responded to a reported disturbance on South Summit Street that resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man. At approximately 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2026, ACPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of South Summit Street following a report of an argument over money involving several individuals. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a resident who reported that a male suspect had been yelling at another woman, demanding money. According to the witness, the suspect threatened to harm the woman if she did not accompany him to an ATM to withdraw cash. The suspect and victim had left the residence before officers arrived. At approximately 12:26 a.m. on Nov. 8, officers located the suspect and victim at an ATM in the 1600 block of North Summit Street. The suspect was seated inside the vehicle while the victim was withdrawing money. Officers detained the suspect, identified as Steven Joshua Lemus of Arkansas City. The victim reported that Lemus had physically assaulted and threatened her earlier that evening. Lemus was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal threat, battery, robbery, and attempted theft.