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Event will mark improvements to three WInfield recreation facilities
By News Room,5 days ago
The Winfield area Chamber of Commerce, City of Winfield, Winfield Recreation Commission, USD 465, and Southwestern College invite the public to a joint ribbon-cutting celebration recognizing significant improvements to three community recreation facilities on Friday, November 13, at 10:00 a.m. The celebration will begin at the Winfield Recreation Center, with attendees traveling to the outdoor basketball courts and tennis courts following the initial ceremony. The event will highlight investments that enhance recreational opportunities, accessibility, and quality of life for Winfield residents.