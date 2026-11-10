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Could Bradfield be part of Orioles’ outfield in 2027? | MAILBAG
By Rich Dubroff,5 days ago
Question: The Orioles outfield (less Colton Cowser) seems to be slow and use stone gloves. What do you think about an outfield in 2027 that includes Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Payton Eeles (mostly an infielder with outfield experience like Jeremiah Jackson but with better speed and contact)? It’ll have less power, but the stolen bases, contact, and defense should explode (assuming they both don’t crumble after being promoted). From: Craig Askins.