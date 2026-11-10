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CT scan, horse breeder's faith in equine veterinarian saves Welsh pony from hidden rib infection
By Sharon Peart,5 days ago
Tulip had every advantage a foal could ask for. She arrived in 2026 with straight legs, an easy delivery, and a mother with a show career spanning two continents. Then, at about 3 months old, Tulip began to run a fever. Antibiotics helped a little, but not enough, and soon she grew lethargic with a stiff gait. Something was very wrong.