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NetApp Acquires PEAK:AIO: Architecture Built for AI Scale
By Adam Pond,5 days ago
NetApp CEO George Kurian says its PEAK:AIO acquisition will tackle AI storage bottlenecks, ensuring GPUs get the high-speed data needed to scale workflows. US data infrastructure firm NetApp announced it has completed the acquisition of Manchester, UK-based PEAK:AIO, a software-defined storage (SDS) firm built specifically to feed high-speed data to AI workflows.