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Following extensive debate, DSG president vetoes current plan to provide Co-op gift cards for students during winterim
5 days ago
On Nov. 8, the Dartmouth Student Government met for its seventh weekly meeting of the fall term, where it voted 9-8 with one abstention on a plan to use $9,750 of its budget to fund Co-op gift cards for students on campus over the fall-winter interim. Although the proposal passed the Senate, student body president Ikenna Nwafor ’27 told The Dartmouth after the meeting that he later vetoed it in closed session. The closed session had been called to further discuss the proposal.