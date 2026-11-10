undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘No Way He Doesn’t Know’: California Resident Accuses Coast Guard Neighbor of Repeatedly Damaging SUV
By August,5 days ago
Sometimes, it’s not about getting revenge or compensation; it’s about respect and decency, something one California resident believes his neighbor lacks. Under the username UncleBourbonMetroGuy, the resident posted to r/mildlyinfuriating, sharing photos of what he believes is evidence that his Coast Guard neighbor has been intentionally damaging his vehicle. Whether it’s done maliciously or not is still up in the air, but according to Uncle Bourbon, one thing is certain: “that’s just rude.”
31