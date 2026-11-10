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Mike Conley: "I'm not going to shut down the idea of …
5 days ago
Mike Conley: "I'm not going to shut down the idea of being a coach. I don't necessarily want to be a coach. But I could, they have their opinions and I think they're rightfully so, they could be an ideal situation, but I'd rather be like management or like, you know, just be around the game, but I don't know if I can coach these young people. I don't know if I'm ready for it."