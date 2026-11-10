undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Myasthenia Gravis
By CheckRare Staff,5 days ago
Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune disease that disrupts communication between nerves and muscles, causing fluctuating weakness that often worsens with activity. It can affect the muscles controlling the eyes, face, speech, swallowing, limbs, and breathing. Although MG can be serious and sometimes life-threatening, treatments can improve muscle function, control autoimmune activity, and help many patients achieve some symptom control. [1–4] Myasthenia gravis is a heterogeneous disease. Clinical presentation, antibody profile, age at onset, thymic pathology, disease activity, and treatment response can all influence management. Recent advances in targeted therapies have expanded treatment options, particularly for patients with generalized MG (gMG) whose symptoms remain inadequately controlled or who experience significant treatment-related adverse effects. [3,4]