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14 Hospitalized After Exposure to Unknown White Powder at NC Recycling Facility
By Tribune Content Agency,5 days ago
Hickory Daily Record, N.C. More than a dozen people were sent to the hospital after a white powdery substance was found in a workplace in Lenoir on Monday. Members of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation bomb squad, Caldwell County EMS, Asheville Fire and N.C. Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team were called to Prime Recycling on Monday after a white powdery substance was found, according to SBI Public Information Officer Chad Flowers.