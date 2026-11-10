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CLUTCH Announces 2027 U.S. Tour With CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, AGNOSTIC FRONT And CHUCK RAGAN
5 days ago
Maryland rock institution CLUTCH has released "Beware The Fever", the haunting new single from their forthcoming fourteenth studio album, "Wasted Lands". Bringing banjo on to a CLUTCH record for the first time, the release arrives alongside the announcement of the band's mammoth "Give The People What They Want" 2027 headline tour with special guests CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, AGNOSTIC FRONT and CHUCK RAGAN.
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