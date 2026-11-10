undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City of Atlanta invites residents on Nov. 16 to discover how former Prison Farm could become a place for nature and healing
By Aurelia Whitlock,5 days ago
Atlanta, Georgia – A place once used for incarceration and agricultural labor could take on a different role in Atlanta: somewhere to walk in nature, learn about the past and make room for reflection. The challenge is giving the former Prison Farm a public future while preserving the history that makes the land significant.
26