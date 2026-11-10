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Warm this afternoon with a few showers possible throughout the day
By Cody Gottschalk,5 days ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Tuesday is starting off on a cool note with overnight lows sitting in the 50s thanks to continued overnight cloud cover. Some patchy fog will be possible at times this morning, so be on the lookout during your morning commute and drive safely if you encounter lower visibilities in active school zones. Skies will partly clear later this afternoon, leading to a decent amount of sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Afternoon temperatures will trend slightly warmer today as many warm into the middle 70s. There will be a hance for a few light showers throughout the day, though once again the majority of East Texas remain dry. We’ll have even more sunshine to enjoy throughout the afternoon Wednesday (Veteran’s Day) as well as warmer weather with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. A strong cold front will move through East Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday and while it won’t bring much rain our way, it will lead to much cooler temperatures for our Friday and for the weekend. Highs for Friday will mainly range in the upper 60s and lower 70s, then we are set to drop back down into the chilly 40s by Saturday morning! Expect another round of upper 60s for Saturday afternoon, then we’re back down in the 40s for Sunday morning. Below-average highs are possible on Sunday as more clouds build in overhead along with an increasing chance for showers throughout the day.