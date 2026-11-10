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Cavan Sullivan Cracks Top 10 in Jersey Sales, Behind Only Global Superstars
By Nancy Perone,5 days ago
Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann, and then a 17-year-old from Bridesburg. That’s the top of this year’s MLS jersey sales chart, according to rankings the league released Tuesday, reports Jonathan Tannenwald for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Philadelphia Union’s Cavan Sullivan ranks sixth, behind...