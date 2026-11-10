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Sixers Co-Owner David Adelman Wants Fans to Rethink Tailgating at New South Philly Arena
By Jensen Toussaint,5 days ago
Tailgating in Sports Complex parking lots has been a Philadelphia game-day ritual for generations, but the man leading the city’s next arena project hopes fans will make a little room for something new, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Sixers minority owner David Adelman, who is developing...