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Man Injured In Bridgeport Township House Fire
By News Desk,5 days ago
Two people escaped a burning house on King Road in Bridgeport Township on Sunday evening, one of them suffering injuries. A man suffered burns to his legs and was admitted to Hurley Medical Center, while a woman who was also inside was not injured. Investigators have ruled out arson, but they have not determined what started the fire. Strong winds carried embers that sparked a fire in a detached outbuilding and a small grass fire behind the property. Police arriving shortly after 6:00 p.m. found the home fully engulfed, and Bridgeport firefighters were joined by crews from Buena Vista, Frankenmuth and Birch Run.