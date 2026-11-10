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Modernizing Home Occupations in Gulf Shores
5 days ago
Gulf Shores, AL. — (GSN) — The City of Gulf Shores has officially updated its home occupation regulations with the passage of Ordinance 2231, bringing much-needed flexibility to remote workers and home-based entrepreneurs. Designed to adapt to changing workplace dynamics, the amended zoning text lifts previous constraints to better support multi-professional households while maintaining the residential character of local neighborhoods.