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"No politics, just straight numbers" - Tim Duncan once explained why he appreciated the NBA's forgotten "IBM Award"
By Santino Honasan,5 days ago
In 2002, San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan won what would be the last-ever IBM Award. Simply put, the IBM Award was given to the player who statistically contributed most to his team, as calculated by, you guessed it, IBM. This meant that unlike the league's actual Most Valuable Player award, the IBM Award relied purely on numbers, no narratives, storylines, biases, or politics.